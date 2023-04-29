Report: Ryan Gravenberch to “make clear” his intent to leave Bayern Munich for Liverpool

According to a report Sport Bild’s Christian Falk did for CaughtOffside (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is going to “make it clear” that he wants to leave the club:

Ryan Gravenberch will make it clear to Bayern that he wants to leave for Liverpool. Jürgen Klopp wants him but Thomas Tuchel could still try convincing him to stay.

Has there been a player in recent years who has done less for Bayern Munich and created so much of a stir? Renato Sanches? Michael Cuisance?

Those are interesting names to compare him to. Both were midfielders who also joined the club at times where it was very hard to envision them getting the type of playing required for their development. Eventually, they both flamed out and had to leave (which appears to be the track that Gravenberch is headed down).

Two other young midfielders were in a similar spots in terms of joining during a period when the midfield was stacked — Leon Goretzka and Corentin Tolisso. Both players persevered and fought for playing time. Goretzka eventually won out, while injuries and dealing with the after-effects of those injuries ultimately led Tolisso to a move away (but only after garnering a reputation as a good player and a good teammate, who just needed a change to get more playing time).

The amazing thing is that prior to inking his deal with Bayern Munich, all Gravenberch had to do was look at the case of Marc Roca, yet another midfielder was might have been good — just not good enough to break in with the Rekordmeister.

Roca put in the time, was a good soldier, and realized what he wanted was not going to happen, so he moved on. That’s the tough part of life under the bright lights in Bavaria.

Competing at Bayern Munich will almost never be easy. Will Gravenberch end up being more like Cuisance/Sanches or Goretzka/Tolisso/Roca? We should find out in a few weeks.