The FCB factor: Who among Bayern Munich’s top striker targets is likely to sign for us? – Part 5

Looking at France again, are we?

By R.I.P. London Teams
Paris Saint-Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have been tossing around the names of their potential striker targets, recently shifting their attention to Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. However, that doesn’t mean that Bayern will stop looking at other players, which they did in the case of Jonathan David from Lille.

Jonathan David, Lille — 5/10

Bayern are among several European top clubs keeping tabs on Jonathan David’s situation. Nevertheless, the club has yet to identify their targets concretely for this summer. Lille want around €65m, which is a high fee but less than what other strikers will go for

L’Equipe via @iMiaSanMia

David is certainly an interesting name that Bayern are taking a punt on. He is currently worth €60m and has 27 G+A in 34 games across all competitions this season so far for Lille (at the time of writing) (23G, 4A) and is second on the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 21 goals (behind Kylian Mbappé’s 22).

Stats are from Transfermarkt.

