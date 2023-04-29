Report: Ryan Gravenberch asks Bayern Munich to “soften their stance” on summer transfer as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal watch

According to a report from 90Min.com journalists Sean Walsh and Graeme Bailey, disaffected Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has asked the club to “soften its stance” on a summer exit for the player.

It was rumored that Gravenberch would ask for a transfer, but he also recently indicated that he had not spoken to any of the club’s executives.

It has also been reported that Bayern Munich does not plan to sell the Dutchman, but it seems as if he would like a move away from Germany anyway:

Ryan Gravenberch has asked Bayern Munich to soften their stance on a potential summer exit, urging the club to listen to any offers which may arrive, 90min understands. Despite dropping down the pecking order, sources have told 90min that Bayern have informed Gravenberch that they do not intend to let him leave as things stand.

According to the report, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, and Manchester United are all monitoring the situation, with Liverpool being the most interested at this stage. Given Real Madrid’s more aggressive stance toward an acquisition of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Jurgen Klopp might be looking at alternatives.