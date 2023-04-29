Bayern Munich shift focus to signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt

A few players have been tossed around as the number one striker target for Bayern Munich. The prominent names that were being lobbied are Victor Osimhen from Napoli and Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. It looks like the Bavarians are leaning towards the latter:

Randal Kolo Muani is the new favourite internally to be Bayern’s new striker. The Frenchman is Uli Hoeneß’ preferred candidate as he knows the league and would be cheaper than Osimhen. Despite claims Frankfurt want €100m, Bayern could get him for less. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Ever since Robert Lewandowski left, Bayern have not had much success with their current crop of strikers (apart from Sadio Mané’s early start and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s emergence). The board recently gave the green light to shell out over 100 million euros for the new frontman to lead the attack, though Bayern will look to knock down Frankfurt’s asking price.

