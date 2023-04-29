Bayern Munich considering a summer loan move for Mathys Tel

There was a lot of justifiable concern with where the majority of Bayern Munich’s goals would come from when the club didn’t sign an outright replacement striker for Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona. They wound up signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool as their marquee singing of the summer, but after making a bright start to life in Munich, he’s struggled to get back to full form ever since his knee injury that kept him out of the World Cup in Qatar with Senegal.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s unexpected run of form was a blessing in disguise for Julian Nagelsmann even though he was recently replaced by Thomas Tuchel, but the Cameroon international has scored since the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. Mathys Tel is the only other natural striker in the senior squad, but the majority of his 24 appearances this season have been as a substitute off the bench. By no means is he a long-term solution at the striker’s position right now.

Because of Tel’s reduced role in the squad, there’s now a feeling at the club that him staying at Bayern next season and playing second fiddle to Choupo-Moting could derail is development too much. Because of this, the club might find it best for Tel to go out on loan somewhere this summer where he can get more minutes and continue his positive development at a high level, per kicker’s Georg Holzner (via @iMiaSanMia).

There would be options for Tel, too. He could go to a smaller club in the Bundesliga, or perhaps even make a temporary return to Ligue 1, where he already played for Stade Rennes. Not to mention, news coming out of Bayern’s camp also suggests that the board is going to green-light a transfer for a striker in excess of 100-million euros, as a top striker is on the top of Tuchel’s wish list in addition to a number 6, holding midfielder. SSC Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is the name that’s currently been most heavily linked with Bayern at this juncture.