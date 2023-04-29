The FCB Files: Bayern Munich’s History with Moles – Part 4

Being “FC Hollywood”, Bayern Munich are no stranger to mild controversies, and none have been more consistent over the years than an insider leaking information to the press. As we all know, Julian Nagelsmann’s game plan for Bayer Leverkusen was found in public media; so was the news of his sacking after he lost that game. Bayern apparently have a long history of leaks to the public, let’s see what happened (via Sport1):

2016 to 2017 – Carlo Ancelotti’s favoritism

Four-time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti has been accused by a mole of favoring the Spanish faction around Thiago and Co. in the Bayern squad, which of course displeased the other players that were pushed onto the bench as a result. Overall, the team is said to have felt underchallenged at the time, because the Italian’s training content was probably not well received by the stars from Munich. That’s why the Bayern professionals complained to the bosses - which also ended up in the press afterwards.

