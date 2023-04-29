Thomas Tuchel compares Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC club culture

In his long and pretty successful managerial career, Thomas Tuchel has won and seen it all. In his past stint at Chelsea FC, he dealt with some of the world’s biggest superstars and most closely followed players — from Ballon d’Or contender N’Golo Kanté to USMNT pride and joy Christian Pulisic.

Now at Bayern Munich, Tuchel’s arrived at a spot with no less a medley of stardom and fan favorites, and no less intense a glare of expectations. It’s not quite the same. But maybe not so different, either.

“There are no secrets when dealing with stars,” Tuchel offered in a recent presser (via @iMiaSanMia). “Every club has its own DNA. It was special in Paris. It’s different in England and Germany, so it’s difficult to compare. The culture at Chelsea and Bayern is pretty similar.

“It’s all about winning. These are strong clubs that make the rules. That builds character. Things were a bit different in Paris. It’s a bit of a different culture in the country, but it’s not better or worse. The most important thing is that I love my team.”

Tuchel has already built a rapid rapport with the cast of characters in Munich — from the mercurial Leroy Sané, whom Tuchel was captured literally urging to kick on, to the injured Manuel Neuer, with whom he is nonetheless in regular consultation.

“It was great to be on the pitch with such personalities,” Tuchel concluded. “A dressing room is a sensitive entity. The goal is clearly to become champions, to reach the cup final and to get far in the Champions League. That also shapes the hunger of the players.”

Bayern exited the DFB-Pokal shortly after this press conference was conducted. And now they’re out of the Champions League as well. But at least — unlike Chelsea — they’ll be back for another go next season. And perhaps Tuchel can do for Bayern what he did at Chelsea!