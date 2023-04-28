Thomas Tuchel hopeful that rested (but injured) Bayern Munich squad is ready for Hertha Berlin

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has a few players banged up heading into the team’s Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin.

“Dayot Upamecano is injured, he has a muscle strain and will be out for about two weeks. Leon Goretzka has a bruise on his knee, but should be available. Kingsley Coman didn’t train today either, but should be there too. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is out,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Hertha is unpredictable with the change of coach. That’s why we have one more reason to focus completely on ourselves. Nothing is easy for us at the moment. The situation is crystal clear. We have to deliver, regardless of the situation of the opponent.”

To combat some of the injuries and the overall weariness of the team, Tuchel gave them three days off earlier in the week. Tuchel is hoping that move pays dividends on Sunday.

“It was the right measure for all of us to get a bit of distance. The day before yesterday and yesterday we had two very good sessions. The mood is as we would like it to be. The situation is difficult, but not hopeless. I think we’re ready,” Tuchel said.

