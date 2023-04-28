Thomas Tuchel seeking to connect with players at Bayern Munich

When he isn’t wrecking practice equipment, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is attempting to build relationships with his players according to Abendzeitung journalist Maximilian Koch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

So what is the new boss doing?

Tuchel is getting a lot of one-on-one time with his boys and trying to connect with them:

Thomas Tuchel is enjoying big backing within the team. The coach conducts many face to face conversations, is empathetic, tactically strong and shows emotions. All of that has gone down very well with the players. The team wants stability in the coaching position.

The team is a bit fragile at this stage. Many of the boys had the rug swept out from underneath them with the way that both Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann respectively left the club.

It has not been the most smooth transition for Tuchel so far, but he does appear to recognize that some bridges will need to be built between the coaching staff and the players.

If anything, that is a very positive development.