Report: Neither Bayern Munich, nor Leon Goretzka wants a separation...but is it inevitable?

According to Sport Bild scribes Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich does not want to sell midfielder Leon Goretzka and the player does not want to leave the club despite recent issues:

Leon Goretzka is not considering leaving Bayern - and the club is not thinking about selling him. Goretzka is aware he’s not performing well at the moment and is determined to show what he can do again next season.

Thomas Tuchel has been hard on Goretzka so far and the midfielder has not exactly responded well to the new manager’s coaching or motivational tactics.

The problem with the scenario of Goretzka staying with Bayern Munich is that he is a pure, box-to-box No. 8 on a team that will be overloaded at the position. Goretzka’s good pal, Joshua Kimmich, has seemed to eschew his own position as a No. 6 in favor of a more offensive role. In fact, recent reports indicate that Bayern Munich is looking to bring in either a defensive-minded midfielder or a ball-dominant distributor to man that position next season — which would push Kimmich to be the team’s new No. 8.

Potentially adding Kimmich into a mix that will include Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer (though it is likely he will be sold), Konrad Laimer, and Ryan Gravenberch just seems like...overkill. Would Goretzka be content to play second-fiddle to Kimmich?

Maybe...maybe not.

Right now, it is probably unfathomable to Goretzka that he could end up as a bench player next season. With Tuchel, however, that could end up being a harsh reality for the Germany international in 2023/24.