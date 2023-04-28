It’s time to go! Bayern Munich reportedly willing to offload Serge Gnabry

Back in 2022, the first thing new Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mané said to Serge Gnabry was “Sign the [contract]!” Gnabry had been delaying on making a decision on his future, with a contract expiring in 2023, for a long time, with talks reported to have started an entire year ago. Chances were high that Gnabry would choose to leave during the summer transfer window. After plenty of negotiating and deliberating, though, Gnabry’s extension would eventually be announced during the team presentation to happy cheers from the fans in the stands.

But now, 12 months later, Bayern seem willing to move the former Arsenal forward on. According to Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern “would be open [to] suitable offers” for Gnabry. After yet another frustrating season from the German, which has ranged from inconsistent to plain terrible, it seems that Bayern is willing to let him go.

However, Gnabry may not want to go. Plettenberg reports that Gnabry has not made a decision yet on his future, has had no concrete talks with other clubs and is not unhappy in Munich. And why should he be? He has a massive contract until 2026, is playing with some of his best friends from his younger days (like Joshua Kimmich) at the biggest club in Germany and is still a part of the squad, even if has recently been demoted from being a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel.

Unless someone offers him a similar contract and a starting role in the team, chances are that Gnabry may just refuse any transfer away from Munich.