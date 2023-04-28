 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Weekend Warm-up: A roundtable of why things have fallen apart at Bayern Munich and where things might be going!

Filed under:

It’s time to go! Bayern Munich reportedly willing to offload Serge Gnabry

Gnabry’s contract was extended just a year ago and now he may be moving on

By Frank Mo
/ new
Manchester City v FC Bayern Munchen: Quarter final First Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Back in 2022, the first thing new Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mané said to Serge Gnabry was “Sign the [contract]!” Gnabry had been delaying on making a decision on his future, with a contract expiring in 2023, for a long time, with talks reported to have started an entire year ago. Chances were high that Gnabry would choose to leave during the summer transfer window. After plenty of negotiating and deliberating, though, Gnabry’s extension would eventually be announced during the team presentation to happy cheers from the fans in the stands.

But now, 12 months later, Bayern seem willing to move the former Arsenal forward on. According to Florian Plettenberg, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern “would be open [to] suitable offers” for Gnabry. After yet another frustrating season from the German, which has ranged from inconsistent to plain terrible, it seems that Bayern is willing to let him go.

However, Gnabry may not want to go. Plettenberg reports that Gnabry has not made a decision yet on his future, has had no concrete talks with other clubs and is not unhappy in Munich. And why should he be? He has a massive contract until 2026, is playing with some of his best friends from his younger days (like Joshua Kimmich) at the biggest club in Germany and is still a part of the squad, even if has recently been demoted from being a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel.

Unless someone offers him a similar contract and a starting role in the team, chances are that Gnabry may just refuse any transfer away from Munich.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works