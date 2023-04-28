Winging it: At least one of Bayern Munich’s wingers will be leaving at the end of the season

While Bayern Munich have made the striker the focal point (no pun intended) of their transfer market scourge, the winger’s issue still needs to be addressed. It will be addressed in the way that at least one of them will be sold this summer:

‘At least’ one winger will be allowed to leave the club this summer. - Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

It’s guessing time! Who’s gonna get axed come June?

Serge Gnabry – One of the favorites to get sold in the summer. The German international has not lived up to his lofty standards that were set at his peak in the 2019/20 Champions League. He is just too erratic with his performances.

Sadio Mané – Another leading candidate to be moved on. The move started off well, but Mané regressed throughout the course of the season and his injury certainly didn’t help at all. He also doesn’t fit our system and was in hindsight a bad move to sign a 30-year-old player and utilize one of his aspects that has obviously stagnated.

Leroy Sané – Sané is less likely to move because he has shown more clout than the other two.

Kingsley Coman – Probably the least likely to be sold because he works tirelessly and is the most consistent winger that we have.

Which winger do you think will get the boot? Head to the comments and tell us who!