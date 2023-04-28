Will Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich be at odds over potential acquisition of Chelsea’s Mason Mount?

One of the more bizarre transfer rumors that has emerged in recent weeks is the one linking Bayern Munich to Chelsea FC attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

Mount had been linked to Bayern Munich back in 2021, but the rumor has started to pick up more steam now that former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is at the helm in Bavaria.

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is not seriously pondering a move for Mount, but the player is considered “an option” for Tuchel.

Say what?

Are the club’s personnel gurus and the coach already at odds on a player transfer? Maybe, but we could just be reading too much into what Falk is reporting at this stage:

Mason Mount is currently ‘not a hot topic’ at Bayern, but the England midfielder is also an option for Tuchel.

Bayern Munich’s personnel planning is already muddled given that Konrad Laimer was a “Julian Nagelsmann” acquisition, who now might not have a role in Bavaria. The rest of the roster — which includes a few other players tied to Nagelsmann — could experience some upheaval as well.

The last time that a coach and the personnel executives (sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and technical director Marco Neppe) were at odds, it eventually blew up and resulted in Hansi Flick resigning from the club.

While it is way too early to think something like that could happen now, it is worth monitoring how the coaching staff and front office interacts moving forward.

Either way, Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, Manchester United, and Juventus are some of the other clubs, who are rumored to have interest in Mount.