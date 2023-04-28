Daily Schmankerl: Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann has condition for Tottenham Hotspur move; Bayern leading on Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as Chelsea plots swap deal; Sadio Mané back to Liverpool?; Bayern in “shambles” per pundit; and MORE!

According to a report from The Independent (as captured by To the Lane and Back), former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is ready to take the job at Tottenham Hotspur, but has one final stipulation:

Julain Nagelsmann is ready to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann would only consider taking up the role of Tottenham Hotspur manager next summer, according to the Independent via Bild. The German head coach does not want to take up the hot seat at Spurs this season. However, the 35-year-old is open to taking charge of the Lilywhites in the coming months. But Nagelsmann has another condition to take up the role. The German wants to have a say in the North London side’s incoming and outgoings in the upcoming transfer window.

That is interesting, as Nagelsmann did have a strong position at Bayern Munich in terms of transfers. After the club could not find a way to cohesively work with Hansi Flick on transfers, Bayern Munich was more flexible with Nagelsmann (and is on the hook for one of “his” moves — Konrad Laimer — even though the coach was sacked last month).

At least one report indicates that Bayern Munich is the frontrunner to land Napoli striker Victor Osimhen:

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Bayern Munich have more chances to sign Victor Osimhen than Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG, although Napoli will offer the Nigeria international a new contract at the end of the season. Osimhen, the current Serie A leading scorer, has a contract until 2025 at the Stadio Maradona and Gazzetta reports the Partenopei will offer their star striker a new deal at the end of the season. Nevertheless, the interest from some of the wealthiest clubs in Europe is real. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG have all been linked with a move for the ex-Lille forward who will enjoy Napoli’s title celebrations before deciding his future. According to the report, Bayern Munich are in a better position than their competitors, having, on paper, more chances to do well in Europe. The Blues won’t play in the Champions League next season while the Red Devils and PSG have been struggling in Europe’s elite competition lately.

There is, however, another reason that some folks think Osimhen could be pushing for a move back to Germany — his girlfriend wants a return home:

Victor Osimhen's girlfriend, Stephanie, is German and is longing for a return to the country. That's why the striker is open to a Bundesliga move. However, Bayern have to dig deep into their pockets as Napoli want €150m [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/zZL6Aj8SX9 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 25, 2023

Of course, we saw that Bayern Munich was trying to get creative with its attempt to get Osimhen by offering a swap deal involving Sadio Mané, plus cash.

Just a couple of months ago, it appeared unlikely that Bayern Munich would still be playing meaningful games at this point of the season.

Now, the team is fighting for its Bundesliga life.

Sitting in second place, the Bavarians will have to fend off a hapless Hertha Berlin side, in hopes of not totally burying itself in the league. Let’s take a look at wat we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the Bundesliga standing and the recent form of both teams.

A complete guess at what Thomas Tuchel might do with his lineup for this match.

Some thoughts on how this is all unraveling and why it might not be easy to find a solution.

Yup, another swap deal involving Napoli star Victor Osimhen. This time, it is Chelsea FC using Hakim Ziyech and cash to try and convince the Serie A power to make a sale:

In an attempt to save some money, Chelsea could offer Hakim Ziyech to Napoli as part of their bid for Osimhen after the Serie A side expressed an interest in the winger.

At least one pundit thinks Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane should play it safe and remain in England rather than jump to Bayern Munich:

Don Hutchison has questioned why Harry Kane would leave Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich and risk the chance of not becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer. The former Liverpool player used Sadio Mane as an example and how he might now ‘regret’ leaving Anfield given the current ‘shambles’ at Bayern Munich. Hutchison questioned if it’s enough for the player to leave English shores because trophies aren’t guaranteed, as he told ESPN. “I still don’t think he will go abroad because he would want to break Alan Shearer’s record,” said Hutchison. “Alan Shearer’s record has been there for a long time and if Harry Kane breaks this record, then it could be there for longer. It might never be beaten. “If the offer on the table is to play for a club the size of Real Madrid, then that’s a completely different story. You have to have someone like Real Madrid and Manchester United on your CV. Ask Sadio Mane if he regrets going to Bayern Munich. Look at the shambles they are in under Thomas Tuchel. They can’t win. They might not win a league. I don’t think a Bundesliga cuts it. “Of course, you want to win trophies. But if that’s not on the table, and you want to break Alan Shearer’s record and that’s your goal of being the best Premier League goalscorer of all-time, then that is still some goal rather than winnning a Bundesliga, which you might not and just have a run in the Champions League. Tottenham have had runs in the Champions League.”

For Kane, it is a little of a conundrum. Leave Tottenham to chase trophies with zero guarantee that you actually win anything...or stay in London, break the Premier League scoring record, and at least take that home as the trophy for your career.

It is probably a more difficult decision than you might think, but Kane seems like a person who would be reasonable about where he is in his career and what is most attainable (the scoring record).

What happens when Bayern Munich is in the midst of a crazy period where the executives, the coaches, and the players are all under-performing and the events are being referred to as “shambolic” by some pundits?

Well, at Bavarian Podcast Works, we throw our normal Weekend Warm-up format out the window and go full roundtable.

Instead of just hearing my voice, I teamed up with BFW superstar Ineednoname and former BFW staffer and current Daily Mail journo Jake Fenner to break down what’s went wrong, how things are going, and what things might look like moving forward.

We cover it all, give our takes on why this has become a mess, and why no one — from the coach to the CEO to the starting No. 8 — is really safe these days.

Could there actually be a reunion in the works for Sadio Mané and Liverpool FC? Just a few days after seeing a story that Liverpool did not want want their old attacking player back, it turns out that maybe they actually do?

It would be weird, but these are odd times:

Liverpool will reportedly focus on recruiting multiple midfielders and also strengthen Klopp’s defensive options. The Merseysiders have splashed £37m on Luis Diaz, £85m on Darwin Nunez and £35m on Cody Gakpo in the last three transfer windows. However, many readers want FSG to scrap that plan and bolster Klopp’s attack by sanctioning Sadio Mané’s return just one year after he left on a free transfer to Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain could be setting itself up with a roster overhaul. One of the more persistent rumors is that PSG and Chelsea FC will put their heads together to work out a deal for Neymar:

PSG are prepared to sell Neymar this summer, with Chelsea and another Premier League club both interested in getting a deal done.

So in about three weeks, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of both competitions and are no longer leaders in the Bundesliga. The football is dire and coach Thomas Tuchel seems to lack any answers. The majority of the questions, however, will be directed at the men at the top — Oliver Kahn, Herbert Hainer, and Hasan Salihamidzic.

