The FCB Files: Bayern Munich’s History with Moles – Part 3

Being “FC Hollywood”, Bayern Munich are no stranger to mild controversies, and none have been more consistent over the years than an insider leaking information to the press. As we all know, Julian Nagelsmann’s game plan for Bayer Leverkusen was found in public media; so was the news of his sacking after he lost that game. Bayern apparently have a long history of leaks to the public, let’s see what happened (via Sport1):

2013 to 2016 – Pep Guardiola exposed

After 15 years of relative peace within the club, conflict arose once again. During the reign of Pep Guardiola, he discovered that someone has been leaking the coach’s tactics, something that angered him. “I’ll throw that one out; he’ll never play under me again”, the Spaniard ranted at the time. Lothar Matthäus, now a pundit, shares the sentiment of Guardiola and said that it “would be professional suicide, no player in the Bayern squad can afford that.”

In Bayern’s game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semifinals, there was an alleged bust-up with the medical staff which wound up on headlines soon after. “Usually what happens in the dressing room stays in the dressing room. The people who spoke want to meet me,” Guardiola said.

Another person lasted the same time Pep did; he was brought in by Pep when he first joined and left by the time Pep left. This player, who shares the same initials as current midfielder Joshua Kimmich, played only seven games in his three-year stay, was loaned out for one season, and even turned out once for the reserves. It is understandable that this certain player will be disgruntled and that might’ve been his motive for being the mole.

