Was it too early for Ryan Gravenberch’s Bayern Munich move?

One of the hotly debated topics at Bayern Munich this season has been the lack of playing time for summer transfer Ryan Gravenberch.

To some, it was easy to see why Bayern Munich might want the former Ajax star, but it was also confounding to thinking about how he would get any playing time.

The situation became murkier when Gravenberch seemed confused by his lack of game time and took his complaints to the media (which he did again this week). The situation has festered and led to many transfer rumors involving the Dutchman.

Noted pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft said he asked a “Dutch footballing legend” about Gravenberch when his move to Bayern Munich became official and the anonymous footballer said the midfielder was not ready for a big club just yet:

When he he came to Bayern before this season I spoke to a Dutch football- legend about the player. He said: - Too early for him to take the next step. 2-3 more seasons at Ajax and he would have been ready My friend was right.

Neither Julian Nagelsmann, nor Thomas Tuchel has been able to find a consistent role for Gravenberch. Whatever was communicated during the player’s contract negotiations seems to be at the heart of the problem as his expectations are far different than the reality of his place at Bayern Munich.

While the club seems reluctant to let him go, Gravenberch and his agent might start to push for a move. Konrad Laimer is already transferring to Bayern Munich and the club is reportedly also going to seek to bring in at least one more midfielder.

With Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka already in tow, Laimer on his way, Marcel Sabitzer (at least temporarily) returning from his loan to Manchester United, and another move potentially happening, Gravenberch’s situation might not improve next season either.

Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, and Manchester United are all reportedly interested in Gravenberch.