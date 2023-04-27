Smash Bros: Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel unravels, snaps training pole

Things are going swimmingly these at days at Bayern Munich. Conflict, fights, smashing equipment...the club has it ALL.

While there were no fights (that we are aware of) during practice, there was some frustration and things did get physical today at Bayern Munich’s training session. Manager Thomas Tuchel was so angry at the way his team was practicing and how many times he had to correct mistakes, that he grabbed a training pole, and snapped it half.

Yeah, we know, who’s snapping who over there, but if you don’t believe us, Bild has a photo (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel was unhappy with the practice game in today's training and broke a slalom pole in anger. Tuchel kept on correcting mistakes during the game [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/DBiHCvPmmT — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 27, 2023

It has been obvious that Tuchel has not been totally enthralled with what he has seen so far during his tenure at Bayern Munich. He has chided players during games, offered criticism through the media after matches, and all of a sudden there are a lot of stories breaking about how he views the roster and what positions he is looking at for next season.

Maybe it was just a temporary fit of rage or maybe it has been building up for a while; either way, it is a hell of way to head into the Hertha Berlin match this weekend.