Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 42 — A State of the Union roundtable view of Bayern Munich’s past failures, current struggles, and why things are very unstable moving forward

What happens when Bayern Munich is in the midst of a crazy period where the executives, the coaches, and the players are all under-performing and are event being referred to as “shambolic” by some pundits?

Well, at Bavarian Podcast Works, we throw our normal Weekend Warm-up format out the window and go full roundtable.

Instead of just hearing my voice, I teamed up with BFW superstar Ineednoname and former BFW staffer and current Daily Mail journo Jake Fenner to break down what’s went wrong, how things are going, and what things might look like moving forward.

We cover it all, give our takes on why this has become a mess, and why no one — from the coach to the CEO to the starting No. 8 — is really safe these days.

