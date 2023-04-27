Could Thomas Tuchel push to bring Manchester United’s Casemiro to Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel clearly has expensive taste.
When analyzing his midfield, the boss has — allegedly — decided that he needs defensive-minded No. 6 to add into the mix.
Who does he have in mind? Current Manchester United starter and former Real Madrid star Casemiro, per kicker’s Georg Holzner:
Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, and appreciates his qualities. But if the Brazilian is unavailable, Tuchel wants a similar type of #6 with defensive and leadership qualities
Tuchel wants a defensive thinking #6 that ‘really wants’ to protect the back four and defend. That would also ‘liberate’ Joshua Kimmich. The latter is seen more of a No. 8.
Kimmich’s evolution from a right-back to a No. 6-type midfielder to a No. 8-type midfielder is wreaking havoc on the roster.
When he initially wanted to move from right-back (where he was excellent and won a Champions League title) to being the team’s defensive midfielder, it was seen as a natural progression.
Somewhere along the way, however, Kimmich seems to have become less-than-thrilled with the role and has (unintentionally or intentionally) started to push his way further up the pitch. This was mitigated in the Hinrunde when Marcel Sabitzer made it a point to sit deeper (which balanced Kimmich’s jaunts up the pitch). When partnered with Leon Goretzka, however, the symmetry has not always been there given Goretzka’s proficiency as a box-to-box threat.
If this is true, how many No. 8’s will be on the roster next season? Well,....:
None of Laimer, Goretzka or any of Bayern’s current midfielders are seen as a typical #6. With Sabitzer back, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Gravenberch, there are too many players for two positions. Departure(s) in midfield are likely.
That’s right — if Kimmich shifts to an official role as a No. 8, then the club will have Kimmich, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and Ryan Gravenberch all battling for time (a battle we know will lean Kimmich’s way).
This...seems like some poor planning.
Loading comments...