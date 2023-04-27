Could Thomas Tuchel push to bring Manchester United’s Casemiro to Bayern Munich?

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel clearly has expensive taste.

When analyzing his midfield, the boss has — allegedly — decided that he needs defensive-minded No. 6 to add into the mix.

Who does he have in mind? Current Manchester United starter and former Real Madrid star Casemiro, per kicker’s Georg Holzner:

Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, and appreciates his qualities. But if the Brazilian is unavailable, Tuchel wants a similar type of #6 with defensive and leadership qualities Tuchel wants a defensive thinking #6 that ‘really wants’ to protect the back four and defend. That would also ‘liberate’ Joshua Kimmich. The latter is seen more of a No. 8.

Kimmich’s evolution from a right-back to a No. 6-type midfielder to a No. 8-type midfielder is wreaking havoc on the roster.

When he initially wanted to move from right-back (where he was excellent and won a Champions League title) to being the team’s defensive midfielder, it was seen as a natural progression.

Somewhere along the way, however, Kimmich seems to have become less-than-thrilled with the role and has (unintentionally or intentionally) started to push his way further up the pitch. This was mitigated in the Hinrunde when Marcel Sabitzer made it a point to sit deeper (which balanced Kimmich’s jaunts up the pitch). When partnered with Leon Goretzka, however, the symmetry has not always been there given Goretzka’s proficiency as a box-to-box threat.

If this is true, how many No. 8’s will be on the roster next season? Well,....:

None of Laimer, Goretzka or any of Bayern’s current midfielders are seen as a typical #6. With Sabitzer back, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Gravenberch, there are too many players for two positions. Departure(s) in midfield are likely.

That’s right — if Kimmich shifts to an official role as a No. 8, then the club will have Kimmich, Goretzka, Sabitzer, Konrad Laimer, and Ryan Gravenberch all battling for time (a battle we know will lean Kimmich’s way).

This...seems like some poor planning.