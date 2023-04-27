Bayern Munich return not entirely ruled out for Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

All is not well at Bayern Munich. Ever since the club’s front office made the decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann and replace him with Thomas Tuchel, they’ve only won two of their last seven matches across all competitions since returning from the March international break.

With the way things have gone on the pitch with Bayern now out of both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League and one point adrift of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table, there’s justifiably been a lot of questions asked of Bayern’s board and their decision to sack Nagelsmann. Of course, there’s the distinct possibility that they’d be in exactly the same position they are now even if they held on to Nagelsmann, but that’s speculation at best. And hindsight is 20/20.

CEO Oliver Kahn is taking the brunt of the scrutiny, but sporting director Hasan Salihamizdzic’s role may also be in question. Decisions on either front seem unlikely until the end of May, after the Bundesliga season ends.

Per new information from SportBild’s Tobi Altschaffl and Christian Falk, though, there is the possibility that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge could make a return to Bayern to serve as an interim CEO in the event the supervisory board sees fit to let Kahn go. Kahn had shadowed Rummenigge for the better part of one to two years before officially taking over for him, but in his own words, he’d imagined this season going differently.

For now, Kahn remains on the ECA executive board and is up for executive board election in the DFL this summer.

Much like when a lot of Bayern fans were clamoring for Jupp Heynckes to stay on following the end of the 2017/18 season where he took over for Carlo Ancelotti, Rummenigge’s family members reportedly aren’t too pleased with the rumors linking him with a potential return — because Bayern’s offer might be too tempting to refuse.