Thomas Tuchel deciding what kind of striker Bayern Munich needs moving forward

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel knows that he needs better options at striker moving forward.

However, the new boss might not be totally sure what kind of player he wants to fill that role. It seems as if Tuchel is still examining the roster and trying to sort out who should stay, who should go, what formation he wants to run, and what style of play might work best.

As of now, it is an open book with everything, but Tuchel does appear to have the striker position at the forefront:

Regarding a new striker, Tuchel asked for time to figure out which type of #9 the team needs, whether a powerful and physical striker like (Napoli star Victor) Osimhen or another type of player.

Bayern Munich should have plenty of money to spend during the summer transfer window, but the club would be wise to take Tuchel’s approach and really evaluate who it wants rather than make a panic buy.

The most interesting part of this news is that it seems as if Tuchel is getting a lot of responsibility to make the decision. In the past, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić had trouble accepting input from his coaches, while Tuchel appears to be the figure making the call here.

The last thing that Bayern Munich needs is to make a mistake with this move. It will be expensive and will also have a massive impact on the team’s performance for the immediate future.