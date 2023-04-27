Report: Chelsea’s Mateo Kovačić could be on Thomas Tuchel’s transfer wish list at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), new Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel could make a push to bring in one of his former players — Chelsea FC midfielder Mateo Kovačić:

Thomas Tuchel wants to hear the analysis and suggestions of Salihamidžić and Neppe before giving his opinion. Tuchel’s former player Mateo Kovačić could be an interesting option for him. The Croatian is out of contract in 2024 and speaks perfect German.

Kovačić would be an…odd signing for Bayern Munich. The club is already overloaded with midfielders for next season who profile best as a No. 8, which is where Kovačić would probably be a fit fit in Bavaria. However, Tuchel sees him as a “dream player”:

Regardless of what anyone thinks about this potential move, however, Tuchel is likely going to get one or two of his own “guys” given how things seems to be playing out. Whether Kovačić is actually one of those players remains to be seen, but we can assume that there will be quite a few transfers made during the summer transfer window.