Thomas Tuchel ignoring the storm clouds surrounding Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich, a club in crisis. The wind in Bavaria is howling, a swirling storm inside the Allianz Arena — but if Thomas Tuchel has his way, the team will keep it all outside.

Dogged by rumors surrounding the status of the club’s current executives, including CEO Oliver Kahn, the new Bayern manager kept a positive outlook.

“I read absolutely nothing,” Tuchel said of those reports at the pre-game press conference ahead of last week’s Mainz match. “I come here in the morning and feel a good energy here. I try to influence what I can. I don’t want to comment on the rumours. Kahn & [sporting director Hasan] Salihamidžić shaped the club as players. I have a good communication w/ them.

“There are many things you can’t influence. Bayern is the focus of interest. We have to accept such things and deal with them well. I don’t read anything. I’m here with my team, I would know if something was wrong.

Well — if the Champions League exit to Manchester City kicked it off, the spotlight has only intensified after Mainz’s subsequent triumph. The Bavarians are now fully tumbling, their Bundesliga fate this season out of their hands. It’s looking like it will be one of the big tests of Tuchel’s career to keep the ship steady through all the tumult.

But if his final comments from the Mainz pre-game presser still hold, the 49-year-old is well-prepared to face whatever’s coming.

“I don’t rule out that some unrest affects the players,” Tuchel had concluded. “But things will never be completely calm. We focus on the things that we can influence ourselves. There’s nothing else to do.”

So let the storm rage on. The heat never bothered him anyway.