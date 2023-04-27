The FCB Files: Bayern Munich’s History with Moles – Part 2

Being “FC Hollywood”, Bayern Munich are no stranger to mild controversies, and none have been more consistent over the years than an insider leaking information to the press. As we all know, Julian Nagelsmann’s game plan for Bayer Leverkusen was found in public media; so was the news of his sacking after he lost that game. Bayern apparently have a long history of leaks to the public, let’s see what happened (via Sport1):

1998 – Lothar Matthäus vs Jürgen Klinsmann

Lothar Matthäus also complained that a fine imposed on him had reached the press. “There’s another mole,” he said. The record national player was even suspected for a while, but the allegations were ultimately invalidated. In addition, Matthäus Klinsmann even accused him of being responsible for his dismissal as Bayern captain via a “secret diary” from which the picture quoted. In his biography, he also later said that Klinsi had often “cried his heart out” about Matthäus with the club bosses.

Jürgen Klinsmann is again involved as then club captain Lothar Matthäus was fined by the club, but someone got ahold of that information when they shouldn’t have. If you remember from Part 1, you would know that Klinsmann played for Bayern from 1995 to 1997, so this was long after Klinsmann left.

“Loddar” also accused Klinsmann of the former’s dismissal as the club captain and noted in his autobiography that Klinsmann allegedly never missed an opportunity to speak about Matthäus to the club officials. Suffice to say, both players never saw each other eye-to-eye in this instance and it probably took a while before they were on speaking terms.

