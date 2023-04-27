Transfermarkt updates Bayern Munich player values, most expensive player worth over 100 million

It’s been an up and down season for Bayern Munich: from losing only three games the whole season, a sweep in the Champions League so far, to Serge Gnabry’s ill-fated trip to Paris, and Manuel Neuer and Julian Nagelsmann not being able to see out the season because they went skiing. People were a bit displeased when Gnabry went to France because everyone thought that would affect his performance, if it’s not his performance, his market value was affected. Such is the case for some of his Bayern teammates.

Transfermarkt (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) revealed the updated market values of all Bayern players. Four players saw their values rise and four saw theirs plummet.

The winners here are Matthijs de Ligt (70-75), Josip Stanišić (8-12), Kingsley Coman (60-65), and Jamal Musiala (100-110) who is the most valuable player on the team. The less than fortunate ones are Manuel Neuer (12-7), Joao Cancelo (70-60), Sadio Manè (60-45; he was once worth 150 million), and Serge Gnabry (65-55). Players like Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller, Mathys Tel, Lucas Hernandez (despite his injury), and the rest maintained their value.

For context, this is the most valuable XI in the Bundesliga:

Most valuable XI in the Bundesliga following the latest update

Do you think these are fair values for our players? Whether you think so or not, let us know in the comments!