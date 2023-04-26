Report: The search to replace Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has begun

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is seen as the person responsible for most of the club’s shortcomings this season. Therefore, the club has now begun its search for his successor, spearheaded by Uli Hoeneß. It looks like we might raid fellow Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt:

The search for a Kahn replacement has already begun, with Uli Hoeneß the main driving force behind the discussion over replacing Kahn. The favourite candidate of the supervisory board is Frankfurt’s Axel Hellmann. Talks have even taken place. – Ransport’s Martin Volkmar via Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

If we’re not going to be poaching Randal Kolo Muani from Frankfurt, might as well target their executives and get what we can (Kahn-Hellmann swap deal, who’s with me?)

However, it might not happen:

Frankfurt board member Axel Hellmann is not considering joining Bayern, according to @BILD. Hellmann wants to decide between staying at Frankfurt or taking over as chairman of the DFL. Bayern did not confirm whether Hellmann's name was being discussed at the club [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/Nhdrc1xlcS — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 26, 2023

At the end of the day, Hellmann seems like a more competent person for the role of CEO. He is the board spokesperson who, if you remember, had to come out and publicly address some shady business in their ranks.