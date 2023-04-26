Report: Bayern Munich players at odds with bosses

If you were wondering how Bayern Munich players felt about the coaching change, the massive collapse, and the perceived role they had in Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking, well, you might be a little surprised.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bayern Munich players not happy about how they have been characterized during the team’s collapse:

Even Bayern players are not in good terms with the bosses. Most of the players didn’t like the fact Kahn and Salihamidžić mentioned that Nagelsmann had the dressing room against him as one of the reasons for his dismissal. The players believe they were made into scapegoats instead of the bosses clearly and honestly taking responsibility for sacking Nagelsmann. Several players were surprised by the decision.

Apparently, there was a perception that the players needed Nagelsmann to be sacked to reach their potential. Instead, however, it appears the team might not have had all that big of a problem with the former coach:

The bosses thought the change of coach would give new impetus and ‘liberate’ the players, but that was a clear misjudgment.

This is as tumultuous a period as the club has seen in quite a while. Even the drama that led to Hansi Flick resigning was not nearly as much of a total mess as this.

If there is a massive disconnect like Bild is reporting, it might behoove all of the involved parties (executives, coaches, players) to air out their grievances and get aligned in a closed door meeting.