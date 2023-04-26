Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)

Just a couple of months ago, it appeared unlikely that Bayern Munich would still be playing meaningful games at this point of the season.

Now, the team is fight for its Bundesliga life.

Sitting in second place, the Bavarians will have to fend off a hapless Hertha Berlin side, in hopes of not totally burying itself in the league. Let’s take a look at wat we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the Bundesliga standing and the recent form of both teams.

A complete guess at what Thomas Tuchel might do with his lineup for this match.

Some thoughts on how this is all unraveling and why it might not be easy to find a solution.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.