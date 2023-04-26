 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Preview Show - Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin Can Bayern Munich take care of business and avoid a disaster against Hertha Berlin?

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga)

All of a sudden, this is a huge match.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen Shattered After Losing Bundesliga Lead Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Just a couple of months ago, it appeared unlikely that Bayern Munich would still be playing meaningful games at this point of the season.

Now, the team is fight for its Bundesliga life.

Sitting in second place, the Bavarians will have to fend off a hapless Hertha Berlin side, in hopes of not totally burying itself in the league. Let’s take a look at wat we have on tap for this episode:

  • A look at the Bundesliga standing and the recent form of both teams.
  • A complete guess at what Thomas Tuchel might do with his lineup for this match.
  • Some thoughts on how this is all unraveling and why it might not be easy to find a solution.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works