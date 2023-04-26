Uli Hoeneß holds animated discussion with Thomas Tuchel on Bayern Munich training ground

To say the least, Bayern Munich’s season has gone off the rails.

With the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League already an afterthought, the Bavarians now need to focus on trying to recapture their place atop the Bundesliga table.

When crisis hits, everyone wants to help provide a solution. Today at Säbener Straße, former club president Uli Hoeneß met with manager Thomas Tuchel and, as always, Hoeneß had his own, unique style of communication:

Uli #Hoeness hat sich sehr lange mit #Tuchel auf dem Trainingsplatz unterhalten. Er greift wieder aktiver ins Geschehen ein. @SkySportDE @SkySportNews pic.twitter.com/YauciPVQCD — Torben Hoffmann (@Sky_Torben) April 26, 2023

Uli #Hoeness talked to #Tuchel on the training ground for a long time. He’s more active in what’s going on. @SkySportDE @SkySportNews

Hoeneß was very impulsive and gesticulated a lot during his 15-minute conversation with Thomas Tuchel [@BILD] https://t.co/LvU6RTgJ7N — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 26, 2023

There were no details on what Hoeneß and Tuchel spoke about, but we can see that the club legend was animated in his talks with the new coach.

At a time like this, it could not be totally surprising to see some of the club’s most influential figures start to re-appear in an effort to help guide the team through the rest of the schedule.

However, the current leadership group of CEO Oliver Kahn, president Herbert Hainer, sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić, and technical director Marco Neppe is under fire and the ghosts of Bayern Munich past re-appearing could send mixed messages to some.

Whatever the case, there is no doubt that in whatever Hoeneß was saying, he surely got his point across.

In other news from the training ground, Lucas Hernandez continued to ramp up his workload:

Lucas #Hernandez steigert weiter das Pensum. Heute auf dem Trainingsplan: Steigerungsläufe am Widerstandsband. #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/BdYxy26Glz — Manuel Bonke (@mano_bonke) April 26, 2023