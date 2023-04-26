 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Should the board stay or should it go? Is Uli Hoeness sabotaging Bayern from the shadows? How much backing should Thomas Tuchel be given? We talk about all that and more in our newest podcast episode! Click here to listen on Spotify.

Filed under:

Uli Hoeneß holds animated discussion with Thomas Tuchel on Bayern Munich training ground

What is going on at Bayern Munich these days?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Training FC Bayern Munich Photo by Christian Kolbert/picture alliance via Getty Images

To say the least, Bayern Munich’s season has gone off the rails.

With the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League already an afterthought, the Bavarians now need to focus on trying to recapture their place atop the Bundesliga table.

When crisis hits, everyone wants to help provide a solution. Today at Säbener Straße, former club president Uli Hoeneß met with manager Thomas Tuchel and, as always, Hoeneß had his own, unique style of communication:

Uli #Hoeness talked to #Tuchel on the training ground for a long time. He’s more active in what’s going on. @SkySportDE @SkySportNews

There were no details on what Hoeneß and Tuchel spoke about, but we can see that the club legend was animated in his talks with the new coach.

At a time like this, it could not be totally surprising to see some of the club’s most influential figures start to re-appear in an effort to help guide the team through the rest of the schedule.

However, the current leadership group of CEO Oliver Kahn, president Herbert Hainer, sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić, and technical director Marco Neppe is under fire and the ghosts of Bayern Munich past re-appearing could send mixed messages to some.

Whatever the case, there is no doubt that in whatever Hoeneß was saying, he surely got his point across.

In other news from the training ground, Lucas Hernandez continued to ramp up his workload:

Lucas #Hernandez continues to increase the workload. On the training plan today: increase runs on the resistance band. #FCBayern

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works