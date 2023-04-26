Report: Bayern Munich considering a shock return of their recently sacked coach

No, it’s not Julian Nagelsmann. While Bayern Munich are still paying his wages, it’s still a little early to be discussing Nagelsmann’s return to the club, given that he was sacked only a month ago. However, he wasn’t the only coach to be sacked by Bayern this season.

Yes, according to Sport Bild’s Tobias Altschaffl and Christian Falk, Bayern Munich could be considering a return of longtime goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. The 42-year-old was fired back in January due to disputes with then head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Despite signing a replacement, it looks like Bayern could bring Tapalovic back.

Toni Tapalović's return to FC Bayern is not ruled out. Thomas Tuchel and Tapalović know each other well. There's a possibility of having two goalkeeping coaches, like in other top clubs, which means Michael Rechner would also stay [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/Mg0eBpC8ao — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 25, 2023

Okay.

This is one of those reports that makes you wonder what kind of circus is going on behind the scenes at FC Bayern Munich. Wasn’t Tapalovic fired for leaking sensitive details from the dressing room? If that story was true, why would you bring him back?

Apparently, this ties into the story that Thomas Tuchel is going to give Manuel Neuer his starting spot back next season. Neuer and Tapalovic have been working together since his days at Schalke, and the Bayern captain was devastated when he was sacked. Perhaps bringing Tapalovic back could become Tuchel’s way of getting Neuer back into the driving seat, in light of rumored doubts about the quality of Yann Sommer.

As for the other coach that got sacked this season, Julian Nagelsmann seems to be getting closer and closer to the Tottenham Hotspur job. Now, the German media isn’t necessarily saying that Nagelsmann’s return is being considered — but who knows what could happen in the next few weeks? Especially if these results continue.

