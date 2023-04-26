Bayern Munich set to announce record turnover...and splurge that money in the transfer market

One of the most important philosophies at Bayern Munich is to record a profit in every single financial year. This adherence to smart financial practices has led the club to flourish financially. And the club’s healthy financial status seems to only be getting better.

According to reporters Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, CEO Oliver Kahn will announce a record breaking turnover of 835 million euros for the 2022/23 fiscal year to the supervisory board in an upcoming meeting. Considering Bayern announced a turnover of 665.7 million euros for the 2021/22 fiscal year, the increase in turnover is utterly staggering. That is about a 25% increase. Of course, anyone who knows even a little about how businesses work knows that the money cannot just be spent on the transfer market.

However, Bayern may still splurge a lot of money in this upcoming transfer window. The two aforementioned reporters also mentioned, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that the supervisory board “has already agreed to spend a new club record fee for a new striker.” Who that may be, we do not yet know for sure. But it may get expensive for the club. Luckily, it seems that Bayern may just be able to afford such massive expenses.