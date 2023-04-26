Report: Thomas Tuchel sees two glaring holes at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), new Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel can see two holes that he immediately wants to fill during the summer transfer window:

Following a first analysis of the squad, Thomas Tuchel came to the conclusion that there are two glaring holes: a striker as well as a holding midfielder (#6): a player strong in duels, good with the ball, in a more defensive role than (Joshua) Kimmich.

The need for a striker is obvious. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is not the level of player needed to be a starter on the biggest stages for Bayern Munich, while Mathys Tel is young, able to play wing, and might not fit the profile that the club wants for its No. 9.

The defensive midfielder, however, could create quite an issue. Joshua Kimmich was supposed to fill that role, but he has seemed to slowly transitioned to being more of a No. 8 over the course of the last two years. Leon Goretzka was supposed to be the team’s box-to-box dynamo No. 8, but has not always been able to let loose and play that way given Kimmich continued jaunts further up the pitch.

The club is already bringing in Konrad Laimer this summer (it is debatable as to whether Tuchel even wants him as he as a player covered by former coach Julian Nagelsmann), but he also figures to be more of a No. 8 than a true No. 6.

Marcel Sabitzer will return from Manchester United this summer, but he also profiles as a No. 8 at Bayern — just like last summer’s transfer darling, but this season’s disgruntled grump, Ryan Gravenberch.

Yup, something will have to give as that group will be overcrowded with players who do not fit the profile that Tuchel wants for a No. 6.