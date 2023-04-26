Thomas Tuchel stuck to plan to let Bayern Munich players rest and reset after Mainz debacle

The English weeks are over. Thanks to Bayern Munich’s dual tournament exits — the DFB-Pokal and Champions League both but a distant memory now — it’s one game per week from here on out for the haggard Bavarians.

And boy, do they need it. Tuchel lamented the team’s exhausted state in the wake of their disappointing defeat to Mainz last Saturday, and the bossman has decided that some time off to renew and refresh was in order.

Bild reported, via @iMiaSanMia, that the new Bayern coach stuck with the plan to give three days off following the match despite the poor result. Then Bayern will have four days to work before Sunday’s fixture vs. Hertha Berlin. The team returned to the training pitch earlier today.

It’s put up or shut up time for the Bavarians, whose ten-year streak of Bundesliga titles is on the line. Bayern will likely have to be perfect from here on out, and even that won’t be enough should Borussia Dortmund match them.

After the physical and emotional toll of the recent results — including a devastating Champions League exit to Manchester City — a little R&R may be just what the doctor ordered for Bayern.