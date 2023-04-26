The FCB Files: Bayern Munich’s History with Moles

Bayern Munich are known to have a rather turbulent atmosphere at times when it comes to the board and coaches, but when someone takes matters into their own hands, it’s no laughing matter.

There have been moles in the club — insiders passing on private information to the public/press — as early as the 1990s, with the person whom we always associate with being the mole apparently not the only one to have been one. This series covers six instances where information slipped out and was known by the commonfolk before any official announcement came out.

So...come take this ride and look at all of the “mole” stories, the history of moles, and how Thomas Müller has been able to hide his identity all of these years who some of the primary culprits have been during each incident.

(We tried to commission Tom Adams to spoof “Spoonman” by Soundgarden into “Moleman”, but we could not meet his loft financial demands)