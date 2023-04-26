Lothar Matthäus called for Mathys Tel and Ryan Gravenberch to play more at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus has had all he can stands and he can’t stands no more (bonus points if you are ancient and get that reference).

The outspoken pundit wants to see more of attacker Mathys Tel (who is a striker, a wing, or both depending on who you ask) and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (who is an No. 8 or a No. 10 depending on who you ask) instead of the regular dreck that he has been watching of late.

“The transfers, especially those that were supposed to complement the squad, didn’t get many fair chances — Gravenberch and Tel come to mind.” Matthäus told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “If I’ve got a problem in attack, why don’t I let the boy (Tel) play a lot more. He has everything to become a great striker. And Gravenberch could — if not should — have been brought on much more often.”

It is a great thought, except for the fact that Bayern Munich is still trying to clinch the league title — heck, they are actually just trying to get back to first place at this point.

If Tel and Gravenberch are not the best options to help achieve that goal, Matthäus might have to wait a little longer to see the prized youngster get some regular run.