Daley Blind set to leave Bayern Munich this summer

Ever since joining Bayern Munich from AFC Ajax during the winter transfer window, Daley Blind has only featured five times across all competitions from a total of 26 matches. Only one of those appearances was a start, too, and it was Bayern’s 3-2 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach back in the middle of February.

He was a free transfer brought in by Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern’s front office, but it’s safe to assume that he was purchases on the basis of being a player to add experience and depth to the roster as someone who would be playing at least a little more than he has been. Nagelsmann had instead been naturally showing a preference to Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanisic at right-back, though it was only a mere few months ago where it looked like the former definitely wanted to leave Bayern. Pavard’s tone has changed on that front.

Per information from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Blind will 100% leave Bayern during this summer’s transfer window. He also reports that the defender’s agent is already exploring what could be the best possible solution, analyzing the market to try to figure out where he could wind up going and what his wages would look like.

Per Transfermarkt, Blind’s market value has taken a rapid decline ever since the 2019/20 season with Ajax and he’s currently valued at around 6-million euros. He signed a one-year contract worth 2-million euros during the winter window when he moved to Bayern from Ajax, so he wasn’t exactly a high-risk purchase option, but still a deduction on Bayern’s overall wage bill for a player that rarely features.

Thomas Tuchel’s start to life as Bayern manager has not gone according to plan and it has placed an increased level of scrutiny on Bayern’s board and front office for making the decision to bring him in to replace Nagelsmann. To be fair to Tuchel, he’s inherited a Nagelsmann-built squad, but it will be interesting to see what personnel decisions Tuchel is able to have green-lit during the summer transfer window to help build the squad more in line with his vision of the club. Obviously, Blind is not a part of those plans whatsoever.