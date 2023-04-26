Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to pitch Sadio Mane + cash to Napoli for Victor Osimhen?; Can Manchester City’s Erling Haaland win the Ballon d’Or?; Liverpool still working on Ryan Gravenberch; Manchester United leads on Tottenham’s Harry Kane; and MORE!

Oh yeah, it’s swap deal season!

This time, it is Bayern Munich involved as the initiator of the “swap madness.” Per this report, the Bavarians are looking to send roster misfit Sadio Mané and cash to Napoli for striker enigma Victor Osimhen:

Bayern Munich are said to be considering offering Napoli Sadio Mané plus cash for red-hot striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports in Germany. The Bundesliga giants have now entered the fiercely-contested race for the Nigerian international frontman after failing to replace Robert Lewandowski following his transfer to Barcelona last summer.

While 99.9% of swap deal rumors are patently false, this one could actually hold some weight because of Bayern Munich’s desperation. The Bavarians need something to spark their attack and a true No. 9.

Osimhen’s profile is similar to Robert Lewandowski in terms of height (6’1”, 1.85M) and weight (in the 180lbs/81kg range, though Osimhen is a bit lighter at 172lbs/78kg). Osimhen also had ripped through Serie A this season with 21 goals and five assists in 25 games. He also has 25 goals and six assists total in 32 games across all competitions.

These are not exactly prime Lewandowski numbers that Bayern Munich is clamoring for, but Osimhen could be the best available striker on the market. Would he be worth Mané and €100M rather than €150M straight up?

I’m not so sure...

Anyway, if you have doubts about the report, let it be known that dependable Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg first made note of this possibility.

Bayern Munich might want to keep Ryan Gravenberch, but it is becoming more and more clear that the young midfielder might want to leave Germany. Liverpool recently met with Gravenberch’s father and while the club knows it will be tough to convince Bayern Munich to sell the Dutchman, the Premier League power is not giving up hope:

Talks between Liverpool and Ryan Gravenberch’s father were positive. The player would be open to the idea of moving to Anfield this summer. However, the major hurdle is convincing Bayern to do business, with the Germans currently adamant he’s not for sale. Liverpool also know Gravenberch won’t come cheap. They believe Bayern got him for an incredible price (€25m) given his ability, and would want a sizeable profit on that fee.

There are no guarantees for Gravenberch in Bavaria. If the youngster wants an assurance of playing time, he might be wary of any guarantees he is given. There appears to have been some sort of miscommunication on that already when he initially made his move. As they say, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Bayern Munich’s season has been knocked upside down.

The DFB-Pokal run is over, the Champions League hopes have been crushed, and now fans have been left to pick up all of the pieces, while hoping like hell that the squad can remain focused enough to capture the Bundesliga (which is no sure thing at this point):

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05.

The fallout from Bayern Munich’s elimination at the hands of Manchester City including the Oliver Kahn getting ousted rumors, Thomas Tuchel’s blame game, the team’s collapse since the hiring of Tuchel, and more!

Transfer talk including Bayern Munich’s striker list — which has two less names these days, including Hasan Salihamidžić failing to take accountability for the lack of a Robert Lewandowski contingency plan.

Manchester United might now be the more attractive option for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane than Bayern Munich — and it might not even be due to the current dumpster fire that is raging:

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy faces a real fight to hold on to club record scorer Harry Kane in the summer with renewed interest from Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea, LondonWorld understands. Spurs have managed to blow the progress that was made when they qualified for the Champions League last campaign, the infusion of funds from the board, and the appointment of a serial winner like Antonio Conte. Bayern Munich are in desperate need of a forward having failed to replace Robert Lewandowski, Manchester United are also looking to add goals to their forward line as well as Chelsea who are on the verge of appointing former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as their new boss, all these clubs, sources say are keeping an eye on the Kane situation in north London. It is Erik ten Hag’s side who are however favourite to land the striker with Kane reportedly interested in staying in the Premier League to hunt down Alan Shearer’s all-time league goal-scoring record. Sources add that Kane feels he has a better chance of winning titles at United and will attempt to draw the curtain on his stay in north London in the summer.

With Marcus Thuram leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen striker Niclas Füllkrug could be a fit at the club:

❗️News #Füllkrug: M’Gladbach is very interested! Virkus has spoken with Farke about him. Player is aware of their interest. Borussia is a possible destination for him in summer but no negotiations yet. Bremen demands around €20-25m. Füllkrug has requests from & .… pic.twitter.com/hDyhq3FeO2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 24, 2023

It’s not going to happen, but I think that Füllkrug would be a fine stop-gap at Bayern Munich if he was still available for €10-€15 million until the club figures out what it really wants to do (and who it really wants to spend the money on).

Well that’s it, Bayern Munich are cooked. The Bundesliga title is sliding out of reach, and honestly should’ve been well out of reach if any competent challenger existed in this league. What an absolute shambles. This isn’t time to mince words. The situation is really dire.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Despair. Sadness. Swearing.

How Thomas Tuchel has completely abandoned the simplicity we saw versus Borussia Dortmund.

Why can’t Bayern Munich score the second goal? The demise of the “can-opener”.

How the Thomas Tuchel DNA is already becoming visible at Bayern, and it’s not good.

Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to know the strengths of his squad.

Another case of awful substitutions — why sub Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich?

Calling on the board to resign on the back of this gamble, and many other mistakes.

Isn’t the squad good enough to beat Mainz? How Thomas Tuchel needs to fix this.

Let’s stop remixing failed experiments — no more back threes especially.

FC Barcelona swears that it does not want to give up Frenkie de Jong, but it likely will have to shed salary from somewhere:

Liverpool are keen to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who could be sold to ease the club’s financial struggles even though he does not want to leave Camp Nou.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has proven to be a dominant force anywhere he goes and no matter what league he plays in. Now, it is becoming more natural to think he really might have a chance at winning the Ballon d’Or:

Will Erling Haaland win this year's Ballon d'Or? pic.twitter.com/1qx5KFMsg1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 24, 2023

So in about three weeks, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of both competitions and are no longer leaders in the Bundesliga. The football is dire and coach Thomas Tuchel seems to lack any answers. The majority of the questions, however, will be directed at the men at the top — Oliver Kahn, Herbert Hainer, and Hasan Salihamidzic.

In this episode, INNN and Fergus talk about the following: