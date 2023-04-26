 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thomas Tuchel: Bayern Munich not being in the semis of the DFB-Pokal and Champions League is “not a crisis”

FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

For the fans of a big club like Bayern Munich, silverware is top priority and the subsequent fall-out should we get knocked out in those competitions is understandable. But with former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann getting sacked just before a DFB-Pokal and Champions League tie and Thomas Tuchel hastily shoved into the fray, it’s never the best decision. As such, we have been eliminated from both competitions and even the Bundesliga isn’t a guarantee now, what does Tommy T have to say?

“I can absolutely understand that three years without a semi-final in the DFB-Pokal is not enough. But the quarter-finals of the Champions League three years in a row is not a crisis”, Tuchel said (via @iMiaSanMia). “We don’t have to question everything. There’s always a sense of being realistic”.

FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League
Photo by Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Apparently, we’re still first in a tight Bundesliga race with perennial bottlers Borussia Dortmund which is grounds for making a case that we are not in a crisis. “Many big clubs didn’t make it to the quarterfinals. Although we remain ambitious and we always want more. We’re still first in the Bundesliga. I wouldn’t say we’re in a crisis,” Tuchel reasoned out.

To add insult to injury, Bayer Leverkusen, who beat Bayern and cost Nagelsmann his job, are the only German team in the semifinals of all the European cup competitions.

