Off the Crossbar: Famous Bayern Munich fan unhappy with recent moves

Bayern Munich’s board has made some puzzling decisions of late.

By CSmith1919
BMW Open by American Express 2023 - Day 3 Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images for BWM

Would this all be different if Manuel Neuer just never went skiing?

Maybe, but Neuer’s injury was the first of a bizarre string of events that have left Bayern Munich fans reeling and seeking answers.

Even famous supporters like tennis star Alexander Zverev, who was also puzzled by the board’s decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann at this juncture of the season.

“I would have been more patient. Although Tuchel is one of the best coaches in the world, sacking Nagelsmann immediately even though he was still in three competitions, I’m not sure about that,” Zverev told RTL Deutschland (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I feel everything has been a bit hectic at FC Bayern in the last few weeks.”

Just like many others, Zverev is having trouble sorting through all of this. Between the injuries, the sacking, the fight...and everything else, it has just been...a lot.

A treble seemed possible just a few weeks ago. Now, however, the Bundesliga is even in doubt.

