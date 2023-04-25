Shocker! Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch doesn’t dispel transfer rumors, uses media to gripe about playing time

With Bayern Munich’s season crumbling, disgruntled midfielder Ryan Gravenberch found this to be the perfect time to pile on.

Gravenberch, who seems to have been unhappy for the majority of the season, once again hit the media to talk over why he is not thrilled with his playing time at Bayern Munich, while also acknowledging the rumors that he might want a transfer.

“I’ll wait,” Gravenberch told Voetbal International (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) when masked about a potential transfer. “Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive — although it’s mainly training. That has to change next season, I really want to play week in, week out again. I haven’t spoken to the club’s management yet, so we just wait and see what happens. But it’s clear that this role does not match my expectations.”

There is not much left to discern from that. The young Dutchman wants to play or move on — and there is not much room for any in-between.

“In the beginning, of course, I had to get used to it here — a new environment. Everything goes so much faster, sometimes training sessions just felt like competitions. It’s the European top, you can’t miss a moment. But I feel that has been behind me for a while now,” Gravenberch said.

It seems as if the luster has worn off the move he made last summer for Gravenberch. If he does not start, he will not be happy. If he is not happy, he will continue to use the media to vent about. This has become a trend — and it is hard to fault him too much at this stage because he really seems intent that he was told something during his transfer that led him to believe he would play a lot more than he has this season.

It seems as if he really believes there is some misaligned expectations and even though it can be considered immature to handle it the way he had (hello, ask for a meeting with club executives), he is driving home his point that something is amiss.

For Bayern Munich, the club is going to have to examine how much it really wants to hang on to Gravenberch given he is making it perfectly clear what his expectations are. Given the roster already has Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Marcel Sabitzer (currently on loan with Manchester United) and will be bring in in Konrad Laimer during the summer — while still potentially adding one more established player (per some recent reports) — Gravenberch’s pathway to a starting role does not seem anywhere clear enough to meet his expectations.

Does the club want to keep an unhappy player, who could become a distraction if he does not start?

BFW Analysis

Gravenberch is definitely unhappy and it seems as if he feels like he was sold something that he did not receive. We have speculated that there must have been a disconnect between the player and the club on what the plans were for him.

It is clear, he expected to be a player that rarely left the pitch, not one who barely gets on it.

This has all become a massive problem, especially as clubs like Liverpool FC and Manchester United have re-iterated their interest in the player. Using the media like he has is savvy in some ways, but has to be annoying for Bayern Munich officials in others (especially since he indicates that he has not spoken to club about his unhappiness yet).

While there is expected to be a decent amount of roster movement at Bayern Munich this summer, a sale of Gravenberch could be one more move that might be a necessity given all of this drama.

What would you do?