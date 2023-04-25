Report: Rumored Bayern Munich target and Napoli star Victor Osimhen close to agreement on personal terms with PSG

According to a report from Foot Mercato journalist Santo Aouna (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Paris Saint-Germain is close to an agreement on personal terms with Napoli star and Bayern Munich transfer target Victor Osimhen:

PSG are close to agreeing personal terms with Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda. The player, however, is not prioritizing a move to Paris. His priority is: 1- Premier League 2- Bayern 3- PSG. Napoli want €150m.

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg also had separate information confirming Napoli’s demand for €150 million, which PSG would be on the hook for if the two clubs reach an agreement (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Napoli want €150m for Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker wants to join Bayern. No negotiations between clubs yet.

Aside of PSG and Bayern Munich, Osimhen has also been linked to Chelsea FC and Manchester United. A Premier League option should be available for Osimhen if he really does favor a move to England.