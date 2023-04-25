Is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani becoming the striker of choice for Bayern Munich?

Eintracht Frankfurt might want nine figures for Randal Kolo Muani, but it seems to becoming clear that the Frenchman is the most likely target for the Bavarians during the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there is growing support for Kolo Muani at Bayern Munich — from some sources you might not expect to still carry a lot of weight:

Uli Hoeneß is a very big fan of Randal Kolo Muani. Hoeneß is involved in the squad planning in the background.

With Bayern Munich’s executives under fire, the influence of Hoeneß could be growing behind the scenes.

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krösche is aware of the rumors, but made it clear that the Bavarians are not the only club with eyes on the Frenchman.

“It’s normal for a club like Bayern to consider Randal. But he feels very comfortable with us and still has many areas of development in which he can take the step with us. Bayern isn’t the only club considering him,” Krösche told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Finally, Plettenberg checked back in with some final information that head coach Thomas Tuchel also wants Kolo Muani. As of now, though, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen sits atop Bayern Munich’s wish list, but Kolo Muani is not far behind because he will be less expensive than the €150 million that Napoli is rumored to want for Osimhen, which makes him more realistic:

News Kolo Muani: No negotiations with Bayern yet but more & more internal discussions about him. It could end up being the best and most affordable option in summer.



➡️ Hoeneß is a big fan of RKM!

➡️ He’s also on the list of Tuchel. Next to Osimhen.

➡️ Yes, Neapel demands… — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 25, 2023

If you have not been following his season that closely, you might be wondering, why Kolo Muani is so sought after by Bayern Munich? We’ll, he has talent, but while his production is very good, it does not scream of being worth that type of investment — particularly being just a year after Erling Haaland was available for €60 million.

Kolo Muani has 13 goals and 12 assists in 28 Bundesliga games this season and 20 and 14 assists in 40 games across all competitions for 2022/23.