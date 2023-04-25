Report: Lucas Hernandez expected to ink new deal with Bayern Munich in coming days

A lot has happened since Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez tore his ACL while competing for the French national team at the World Cup.

France dropped the final against Argentina, Manuel Neuer broke his leg, Julian Nagelsmann got sacked, Bayern Munich was eliminated from both the DFB-Pokal and Champions league, Sadio Mané slapped Leroy Sané in a locker room incident, and the team fell out of first place.

So, yeah, there has been a lot going on without the steady presence of the Frenchman on the backline.

With his contract set to expire in 2024, however, Bayern Munich wants to help ensure that he will be available to help prevent these kinds of things from happening in the future. According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Hernandez is expected to sign a contract extension with the club in “the coming days”:

Exclusive News: #Hernández: He will sign a new contract until 2027 in the next days! Contract extension almost done after good talks between his management and Bayern. Key player!

Hernandez has proven to be a key player for Bayern Munich over the years and could seemingly work well within in a back three or a back four under Thomas Tuchel. It does remain to be seen, however, exactly what the new coach would plan to do with a very strong stable of starting-caliber center-backs, which currently includes Hernandez, Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, and Josip Stanišić, who the club seems to like playing the right center-back position in a back three.

Of course, Pavard’s future is uncertain and Upamecano is in the midst of an bad slump, so even with the squad’s current numbers, some ideas about how this will all work for 2023/24 will likely need to be finalized over summer.