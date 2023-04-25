Conflicting reports: Will Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel go on loan or won’t he?

After the demoralizing 4-1 aggregate loss to Manchester City in the Champions League, morale around Bayern Munich was terrible. The season had fallen apart within two weeks. However, there was one bright spark and it was striker Mathys Tel. The youngster had come off the bench and bagged a goal with a classic poacher’s finish, though it was ruled out due to Kingsley Coman being offside in the build up. With Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting clearly not fit and the team struggling without a recognized striker, fans were happy when Florian Plettenberg reported that Mathys Tel would start to “play regularly” from now on and that there were no plans to loan the young Frenchman out.

Later, however, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel refuted this idea. In the press conference before the debacle against Mainz 05, Tuchel stated (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that Tel would only be playing off the bench and left the idea of a loan move in the summer open.

Later, Plettenberg refuted Tuchel’s refute, again captured by @iMiaSanMia. The journalist reiterated that a loan had “not been discussed and is not being planned at the moment” before adding that Tuchel’s statements were “subject to criticism.”

BFW Analysis

Though this whole story has been an amusing roller coaster so far, it seems to paint a pretty clear picture of Tuchel butting heads with sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić. Brazzo clearly likes Tel a lot and wants him to get a lot of game time. Tuchel doesn’t, probably because he doesn’t want to be saddled with the inconsistencies of a youngster. Tuchel clashing with the Bayern board over transfers was inevitable, considering that Tuchel has done so at every club he has ever worked at, and this could just be the start of a storm. A storm we Bayern fans are all too familiar with.