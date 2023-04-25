Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann now open to a Tottenham Hotspur move

Julian Nagelsmann has now been without a job for just about a month after Bayern Munich made the decision to dismiss him from the club and replace him with Thomas Tuchel towards the latter stages of the March international break. At the time, Nagelsmann was away on a ski trip when he learned of his fate, and since then his name has been linked with several different clubs for him to return to action.

Ironically enough, Chelsea was one of the clubs that showed significant interest in Nagelsmann. It was Tuchel’s former club and Tuchel’s replacement, Graham Potter, has also since been axed by Chelsea. They’ve brought back Frank Lampard for the remainder of the season and Nagelsmann had maintained that he wanted to take some time off before stepping back in to the technical areas.

Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte around the same time Bayern got rid of Nagelsmann, and Tuchel’s named was touted around the Spurs camp to be a replacement for the Italian manager, per information from Sport Bild, but he ultimately chose Bayern. Now, as fate would have it, Nagelsmann’s name is being heavily linked with the Spurs job. Interim manager Cristian Stellini just suffered a humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park over the weekend and the club has shown clear signals that they want to have a full-time, top caliber manager to take over as soon as possible.

Per Sport Bild, Nagelsmann is heavily interested in taking the Spurs job and it’s currently the option that he’s concentrating on the most. Ideally for him, he would take over from the start of the new season, giving him a bit more time on break. Sport Bild also report that Bayern’s front office and board would be okay with a Nagelsmann move to Tottenham, and that they might still request an exit fee to break him from his current contract in Munich.

There’s significant pressure on Spurs CEO Daniel Levy to get things sorted on the managerial front as Tottenham push for a top four finish in the Premier League. They’ve only won one of their last nine matches across all competitions. Other names have been linked with the manager’s role at the club, but contact has been made with Nagelsmann’s representatives and he’s one of the most suitable names on the list.