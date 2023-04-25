Will Bayern Munich sack Thomas Tuchel if they lose the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund?

It is chaos right now at Bayern Munich. Ever since Julian Nagelsmann was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, they’ve been knocked out of two cup competitions and capitulated against Mainz to the tune of a 3-1 scoreline – all in the space of one month. The board will supposedly meet on May 22, shortly before the conclusion of the Bundesliga, to decide the futures of Tuchel, CEO Oliver Kahn, and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić, but someone feels that Tuchel will get sacked the moment Bayern don’t win the Bundesliga.

“The leadership may be confused, but the coach also makes a very confused impression in his four weeks so far. If he also gambles away the championship, it’s clear that his position would already be weakened. I’ve rarely seen a change of coach where things get worse in the short term. That’s exactly what happened at Bayern,” former Bayern and Liverpool player Didi Hamann said (via Daily Mail).

Now that Borussia Dortmund have wrestled back first place from the battered Bavarians, the 49-year-old said that it’s Dortmund’s title to lose and that they keep up the pace. “Now they have it in their own hands and should not give up the lead in the standings. I can well imagine them winning the last five games,” Hamann said.

Bayern take on basement boys Hertha Berlin in a bid to save a season that shouldn’t have needed saving in the first place.