Bayern Munich Alumni: FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski accused of being egotistical?

Bayern Munich is experiencing scoring woes lately and are on the hunt for a striker. As it turns out, the one whom they tried to replace is not doing so hot right now. Robert Lewandowski has once again blanked out in FC Barcelona’s 1-0 win against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. A particular moment in the game (77th minute) where Lewy could have squared it to Raphinha to make it 2-0 has earned the Pole the ire of the Spanish media.

According to Sport1, numerous outlets hounded on the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern striker which called him “selfish” (ABC) and branded his actions as “unforgivable” (Marca).

Sport made a more balanced assessment of Lewy’s game and noted that while he was more committed lately, he has been committing mistakes that you wouldn’t have expected from him. That missed big chance, however, has still not gone unnoticed which Sport called “a big blunder”. Outlets outside of Spain also raised their “concerns” like Goal.com saying “What happened to Robert Lewandowski?” and Foot Mercato saying that “the Robert Lewandowski case is getting more problematic.”

Despite this, Barcelona boss Xavi defended his attacker. “It’s a matter of success, like he’s had for most of the season, now he’s not there but the goals will come,” Xavi said. “Lewandowski is the top scorer in the league with 17 goals.”

Lewy has not been prolific since returning from the World Cup and is currently experiencing his worst goal drought since early 2016.