Bavarian Loan Works — Even in the future, nothing works: Another lackluster week for Bayern Munich loanees

It was another lackluster week for Bayern Munich loanees. Alexander Nübel conceded three goals in a loss. Tillman and Rangers also lost. Marcel Sabitzer scored a penalty kick in United’s shootout in the FA Cup semifinals, but was nothing special when Manchester United was knocked Europa League on Thursday. Although the bigger names didn’t have the best of weeks, Jamie Lawrence, Sarpreet Singh, and bright Arrey-Mbi helped their teams to decent results in the 2. Bundesliga. See what everyone was up to here:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel didn’t have the best of away trips to Lens on Saturday. He let in three goals, plus another that was taken back due to offsides after a VAR review. However, it could have been worse. Nübel was called on to make four saves on top of the goals that were let in. Monaco went on to lose 3-0.

Monaco will face Montpelier at home on Sunday

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman started and played the full 90 minutes for Rangers in their match at Aberdeen. He was busy in trying to create goals and chances for his team to score. He had three shots on the day, but non on goal. He also had five created chances. On the defense, he won 100% of his tackles and had 12 recoveries. Unfortunately, this was not enough for Rangers, as they fell 2-0. This was their first loss to a Scottish team — besides Celtic — since October.

Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup Semi-final on Sunday.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

United faced Sevilla in Spain for the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday. Sabitzer started and played 68 minutes, but had a lackluster game — like most of United. He only created one chance and did not even get a shot off. Sevilla went on to win 3-0 (5-2 on aggregate), knocking United out of the competition.

On Sunday, Sabitzer entered the match at the beginning of extra time in the semi-final of the FA Cup against Brighton. In the 30 minutes on the field, Sabitzer only had one shot, that missed just wide. The match ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and went to penalty kicks. Sabitzer took the fifth kick, which needed to be made in order to send it to sudden death kicks. He made it, and United would go on to win 7-6 and move on to another final.

Untied will take on Tottenham on Thursday in North London and Aston Villa at home on Sunday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City was again idle this week for whatever reason. There were, however, other fixtures played this weekend, which put Leicester back into last place. Fortunately, they have a game in hand.

Leicester City WFC will return to action on Saturday at home against Liverpool.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic entered Vitesse’s match against Excelsior in the 80th minute. He took a shot — which was wildly off target — and created one chance for his teammates to shoot. Unfortunately his contributions were not enough to get a late game-winner, and the match ended 0-0.

Vitesse will not play again until Sunday, May 7.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started and played 79 minutes in the home match against Kaiserslautern. He had one shot from way outside the box, which forced the opposing keeper into a save. He was subbed off shortly after his teammate received a red card — presumably to make tactical changes. Even with 10 men, Regensburg managed to hold Kaiserslautern off and earn a 0-0 draw.

Regensburg will Sandhausen on the road on Sunday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi started and played the full 90 minutes in Hannover’s 3-1 road win against Bielefeld. He did very well on defense, winning 100% of the duals he faced and recording four recoveries and two interceptions. Arrey-Mbi also received a yellow card late in the match at a curious time, as just before there was a delay in the match because he was injured.

Hannover will face 1. FC Nürnberg at home on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started and played all 90 minutes for Magdeburg on the road against Eintracht Braunschweig. Although he was able to help his team win 2-1, his stats were not amazing. He didn’t win a single tackle attempted, and only one aerial dual out of the six attempts. He must have done enough of the intangibles to help his team get the win.

Magdeburg will host HSV on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni came into the match in the 73rd minute with the score at 0-0. His efforts were not enough to help Saarbrücken get a winner. Unfortunately for them, SV Meppen scored a winner in the 92nd minute.

Saarbrücken will host 1860 Munich on Sunday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 1-0 win on the road against league-leading Elversberg.

Aue will host Viktoria Köln on Saturday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic was on the bench again, but did not make it onto the ptich for Cosenza’s 0-0 draw against Perugia. This is Cosenza’s third straight draw, after they won three straight.

Cosenza will travel to face Brescia on May 1.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Lustenau’s 2-0 win at WSG Tirol.

Lustenau will play on the road against Ried on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win over Austria Wien.

Klagenfurt will travel to play LASK on Sunday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win over Austria Wien.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win over Austria Wien.