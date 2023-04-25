Daily Schmankerl: Nothing concrete on Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry leaving Bayern Munich; Liverpool doesn’t want Mané back; FC Barcelona eyes Bayern defender; Manchester City bidding on ex-Bayern target; PSG, Manchester United want Victor Osimhen; & MORE!

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich will not rush any decisions on its personnel, including Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry, who have been rumored to be on the chopping block:

“Despite claims that Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry will leave this summer, it’s important to understand what Thomas Tuchel and Bayern directors will decide in May when they will meet and prepare the summer transfer window. At this stage, there’s still nothing decided. On Gnabry, it’s still all quiet now despite many links,” Romano said. Gnabry has had some outstanding moments in his time at Bayern, but this has not been his best season and it might be a good time for the club to revamp this squad.

Last summer, Chelsea FC had some interest in Gnabry, but the club has changed ten-fold since then, so it is uncertain if it would still want the Germany international for a roster already overloaded with attackers.

Meanwhile, Mané carries a massive salary and is coming off of a mediocre season, which makes the pool of clubs that could actually afford him — who might want him — very limited.

Speaking of Sadio Mané, don’t expect Liverpool FC to “get the band back together” and bring the Senegalese attacker back to England:

Sources at Liverpool are not expecting Sadio Mané to return to Anfield from Bayern Munich this summer. Mané looks set to be on the move just a year after leaving the Reds, having fallen out of favour at Bayern. But according to GOAL, he’s unlikely to end up back at his former club. They claim that sources at Liverpool have ‘offered little encouragement’ to suggestions that Mané may reunite with the club he spent six years at.

Bayern Munich’s season has been knocked upside down.

The DFB-Pokal run is over, the Champions League hopes have been crushed, and now fans have been left to pick up all of the pieces, while hoping like hell that the squad can remain focused enough to capture the Bundesliga (which is no sure thing at this point):

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Mainz 05.

The fallout from Bayern Munich’s elimination at the hands of Manchester City including the Oliver Kahn getting ousted rumors, Thomas Tuchel’s blame game, the team’s collapse since the hiring of Tuchel, and more!

Transfer talk including Bayern Munich’s striker list — which has two less names these days, including Hasan Salihamidžić failing to take accountability for the lack of a Robert Lewandowski contingency plan.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano’s performance against Mainz 05 was the latest in a string of poor showings. For whatever reason, the center-back is in a massive funk and just cannot get out of it. Even with that, his place at Bayern Munich is secure:

The club’s bosses still hold Dayot Upamecano in high esteem, despite his mistakes against Manchester City. The Frenchman is set to stay.

It might seem hard to remember now because the last few weeks have been abysmal for Upamecano, but he was having a brilliant season. While his 2021/22 season did have some valleys in it, this one has been really tough for him because it happened in quite a few high-profile matches.

It might not be the worst idea in in the world to have him sit out for a match and let him clear his head.

We all need a reboot every once in a while.

Remember the name Aaron Hickey? The talented Scotsman was on Bayern Munich’s radar for quite a while before ultimately opting to ink a deal where he would play more with Bologna.

The move has worked out as Hickey worked his way to Brentford and now could be on his way to Manchester City:

Manchester City will make an attempt to sign Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey this summer, according to a report. Pep Guardiola’s side have played without a natural left-back since Joao Cancelo’s departure in January, with the Catalan boss switching to a three-man defence instead. City look certain to address the issue as a high priority this summer as part of Guardiola’s shake-up to the current squad. The club’s hierarchy want new and ‘modern’ defenders in the squad and will look to acquire Brentford’s Hickey for £30million according to The Sun. The Scotland international joined the Bees for £14m from Bologna and has impressed with his ability to play on both sides to a high standard.

Well that’s it, Bayern Munich are cooked. The Bundesliga title is sliding out of reach, and honestly should’ve been well out of reach if any competent challenger existed in this league. What an absolute shambles. This isn’t time to mince words. The situation is really dire.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Despair. Sadness. Swearing.

How Thomas Tuchel has completely abandoned the simplicity we saw versus Borussia Dortmund.

Why can’t Bayern Munich score the second goal? The demise of the “can-opener”.

How the Thomas Tuchel DNA is already becoming visible at Bayern, and it’s not good.

Thomas Tuchel doesn’t seem to know the strengths of his squad.

Another case of awful substitutions — why sub Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich?

Calling on the board to resign on the back of this gamble, and many other mistakes.

Isn’t the squad good enough to beat Mainz? How Thomas Tuchel needs to fix this.

Let’s stop remixing failed experiments — no more back threes especially.

FC Barcelona has both Joao Cancelo and Diogo Dalot on its wish list for next season:

Barcelona have reportedly included Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot and Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo on their right-back shortlist ahead of the summer market. The Catalan giants are widely expected to sign a specialised right-back ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, with Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo all playing in that position this term. According to Mundo Deportivo, Dalot is a target for Xavi’s side, with the Portugal international’s long-term future at Old Trafford currently unclear.

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly going to go hard after Napoli star Victor Osimhen:

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing an eye-watering £133m bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who has attracted interest from Chelsea.

PSG, however, could potentially get outbid for Osimhen by Manchester United. Meanwhile, Chelsea FC has — allegedly — exited from the running:

Chelsea’s struggles to meet Financial Fair Play requirements will see them cool their interest in the Napoli striker, pushing Manchester United to the front of the queue for his signature. United are prepared to outbid Paris Saint-Germain to get a deal done.

So in about three weeks, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of both competitions and are no longer leaders in the Bundesliga. The football is dire and coach Thomas Tuchel seems to lack any answers. The majority of the questions, however, will be directed at the men at the top — Oliver Kahn, Herbert Hainer, and Hasan Salihamidzic.

