Youth Gone? Bayern Munich youngsters likely heading out on loan next season

Remember when Julian Nagelsmann was hired at Bayern Munich?

(I know...A LOT has gone down in the time since that happened)

One of the reasons he was brought in was to lead the next generation of the club’s players. Nagelsmann had become renowned for his ability to weave young players into a roster, get them playing time, and help them develop.

If there was a completely valid criticism of one of Nagelsmann’s failures at Bayern Munich, you could pinpoint his inability to find a way to get more playing time for prized Bayern Munich youngster’s like Paul Wanner and Arijon Ibrahimović (remember them?).

Now, both players are likely headed out on loan, after barely touching the field during matches for the first team this season under Nagelsmann and his replacement, Thomas Tuchel per Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Paul Wanner, Arijon Ibrahimović as well as goalkeeper Johannes Schenk are candidates to go out on loan this summer in order to get match practice.

It is easy to see why it might not be easy to weave Schenk into the mix, but the lack of effort in getting Wanner and Ibrahimovic more playing time was puzzling. For most of the season, one or more of the Bayern Munich attackers were simultaneously slumping, yet the youngsters were constantly an afterthought.

While Bayern Munich’s veteran depth has been praised, it ultimately did not lead to a DFB-Pokal title, it also flamed out in the Champions League and is in real danger of losing the Bundesliga.

Perhaps, it might behoove the club to find a way to build a roster that would allow for some youngsters to progress into the first team and have an opportunity to develop at Säbener Straße rather than with some other club on a loan assignment.